Klopp makes ‘really crazy’ admission about £34m LFC star after what he did against Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp has drawn attention to Mo Salah’s ‘really crazy’ continued development at Liverpool, praising the Egyptian for working on his right foot over the course of the summer break.

The former Roma man, who traded the Stadio Olimpico for Anfield in a £34m move back in 2017, turned creator during the 1-1 draw with Patrick Vieira’s plucky Crystal Palace outfit, though couldn’t help his side to a first win of the league season.

“I think he found a right foot on holiday,” the 55-year-old joked with Sky Sports.

“He always develops. It’s really crazy.

“I know a few years back he arrived and usually when a player comes from outside inside they use the inside of the foot to spin the ball and all of a sudden he had the full throttle – the Chelsea goal is a pretty remarkable one.

“This year he arrived with crosses with his right foot.”

Amassing 16 assists in 51 appearances (across all competitions) last term, one might be inclined to expect the 30-year-old to better that tally this time around if he can avoid the sudden turn in form he suffered from following successive defeats in the AFCON final and a World Cup qualifier with Senegal.

Looking recharged and happier after agreeing a long-awaited contract extension with the club’s decision-makers, it’s a huge plus for our season that it won’t be defined by ongoing discussions of ‘will he or won’t he?’ around his future.

A visit to Old Trafford too represents the perfect opportunity for us to get our season properly on-track after the disappointment of consecutive draws in the league.

Hopefully Salah can put his new and improved right foot to good use and bolster his stats come Monday.

