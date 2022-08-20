Liverpool could hijack Man Utd interest in midfield target with £50m plus bid – Studio Futbol

Liverpool are said to have thrown their hat into the transfer ring by registering interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

The Reds are reportedly readying a bid for the Ecuadorian, according to Studio Futbol’s Jose Alberto Molestina, with a further update from the publication asserting that a ‘possible’ bid in excess of £50m is ‘on the agenda’.

“In the program De Una of StudioFútbol, ​​they announced – supported by the information handled by María José Flores – that not only Manchester United is behind the tricolor, but that Liverpool also has it on the agenda in a possible offer valued at more of 50 million,” John Jose Palacios conveyed the update on behalf of Studio Futbol.

The exact currency on offer was not established by the outlet, though we would assume it to be pound sterling based on the particular story and clubs discussed.

Though highly talented and with big aspirations in the game, a fee of around £50m would seem somewhat excessive for the 20-year-old after only being secured for 4.5m last year.

We have shown a clear willingness to spend big when absolutely convinced by the quality on offer, though we’d imagine the recruitment team would argue Caicedo is a season or two away from justifying such a significant asking price at this stage.

Brighton, of course, would be well within their rights to put off any interested parties from committing to a transfer given the 20-year-old’s contract is set to run until the summer of 2025.

The ball is very much then in our court if the report in question is understood to be legitimate.

