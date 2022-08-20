(Video) Liverpool loanee Leighton Clarkson delights with 30-yard free-kick screamer

Leighton Clarkson stunned Aberdeen’s travelling fanbase with a superb 30-yard strike to secure all three points for the visitors in Perth.

The Liverpool loanee’s free-kick at McDiarmid Park was the sole goal registered on the day as The Dons climbed up to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership table with a victory over St. Johnstone.

It’s been an impressive start to life in Scotland for the young midfielder and hopefully one that will prove transformative ahead of his return to Anfield next year.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Red TV (via @RTG_Podcast):