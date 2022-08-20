Liverpool predicted XI v Manchester United: Three changes made as Klopp gives 19-year-old the nod

The psychology around Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Manchester United in the Premier League will be fascinating for neutrals to unpack as the tie draws ever closer.

Both clubs will face-off at Old Trafford having not yet secured three points in the English top-flight.

Coming off of the back of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be coming up against something of a wounded beast in the Red Devils and can likely expect a far more difficult challenge than that previously presented in their 5-0 humbling of their hosts last year.

Following Joe Gomez’s applaudable cameo appearance in the second-half of action at Anfield on Monday, we’ll be backing the Englishman to return to the starting lineup alongside Virgil van Dijk ahead of Alisson Becker in goal.

A sizeable rest for Jordan Henderson for much of the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace likely means the skipper will return to the first-XI alongside Fabinho and Harvey Elliott.

Bobby Firmino looks set to be the final change to the lineup after Darwin Nunez’s headbutt on Joachim Andersen leaves him sidelined for three games.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Trent, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Diaz, Firmino, Salah

