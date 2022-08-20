Transfer roundup: Sander Berge, Moises Caicedo and Jacob Ramsey all linked with a move to Liverpool – report

Following our early work in securing Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay, Liverpool all but confirmed that our transfer business was done for the summer.

Despite this, we have still remained to be linked with many players over the past months and most recently there have been three new players to be thrown into the mix but how true are any of these rumours?

Sheffield United’s Sander Berge was linked by Sky Sports reporter Gary Weaver, until Neil Jones from GOAL then all but confirmed it wouldn’t happen unless we were left in a position where a late move had to be made in order to replace a possible want-away Naby Keita.

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag provides fitness updates on the two Manchester United players that could be due to miss the game with Liverpool

This can mean that there is next to no chance of signing the Norwegian as Jurgen Klopp yesterday confirmed that there is 0.0% truth in the rumours than our No.8 is leaving the club.

Next we have Moises Caicedo and the report from Jose Alberto Molestina of Ecuadorian outlet Studio Futbol. This one has a little more weight to it, as we saw the local news outlets of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez break the news of their respective Anfield moves first.

The possible move for the Brighton man seems to stem around him not wanting to go to Old Trafford though, whether this is a plea from the player’s agent to force a move to Merseyside or just drive up the price for Manchester United, there is no actual confirmation of our interest from anywhere else.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Finally, and this is not a case of saving the best for last, Jacob Ramsey became the latest transfer rumour when social media blew up on Friday night over possibly signing the youngster and taking him away from Steven Gerrard.

The 21-year-old is certainly a bright star and is worth keeping an eye on regardless of any links but the only real rumour that is circulating online has come from online journalist Grizz Khan.

We don’t have access to his sources but with no links to any major reputable news outlets, it seems unlikely that he could have the big scoop on this move and so it seems more than unlikely that a move will formulate.

It’s hard to know what more the club can do to end these constant rumours but of the three listed above, it feels like the one with the most clout is the Ecuadorian who is already plying his trade in the Premier League.

However, all three of these moves can all but be ruled out at this stage.

We will most likely not be signing any further players in this transfer window, nor will we be selling anyone at this very late stage.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong