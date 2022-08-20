(Video) Ben Doak scores his third goal in two games for Liverpool Under-18s as he continues to impress for the Reds

One piece of Liverpool’s summer transfer window went a little under the radar but the signing of Ben Doak has been an immediate success for the Reds.

The full-back and winger was signed from Celtic in this window and has settled quickly into life on Merseyside, already scoring his third goal in just his second match.

The 16-year-old got his latest notch following a well taken finish against Leeds United, on a day where our Under-18s lost 2-1.

You can watch Doak’s goal against Leeds via @LFC on Twitter:

The Ben Doak goal that brought us back in it 👌#LFCU18s | #U18PL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 20, 2022

