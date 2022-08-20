(Video) Mo Salah admits Liverpool haven’t started the season ‘the way we wanted’ and now ‘we have to react’ at Old Trafford

Liverpool head to Old Trafford in the hunt for our first three points of the season but Mo Salah is focussed on his ensuring his team has a positive reaction.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 30-year-old said: “We didn’t start the way we wanted but I think it’s part of the game, we have to react.

“We lost four points in the first two games but that can happen, we can’t change the past so that’s why we have to focus on the next game”.

It’s a mentality we’re used to seeing from the Egyptian King and let’s hope he can replicate his hat-trick that was scored on his last trip to face Manchester United.

All focus is on getting our maiden Premier League victory of the campaign and we will need our No.11 in order to do that.

You can watch the interview with Salah via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 “We have to react.” Mohamed Salah on Liverpool’s winless start to the Premier League season. pic.twitter.com/3tHzyug5Is — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 20, 2022

