Worrying Thiago Alcantara injury comparison to Manchester City players as supporters long for the Spaniard’s return

Liverpool’s midfield has been the subject of plenty of column inches this summer and the injury to Thiago Alcantara was certainly met with unified upset.

Fabinho is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and his partnership with our No.6 and captain Jordan Henderson, provided us with a midfield trio that came bitterly close to a quadruple last season.

The Spanish international has been hindered with injuries since his arrival to Merseyside though and now one statistic has illustrated how costly they have been for us.

Twitter user @IDONTM1SSCUH wrote: ‘Bernardo has missed 8 games since joining City, Foden has missed 7 since 18/19, Gundo has missed 10 since 18/19, Walker has missed 7 since joining City, Thiago has missed 45 since joining Liverpool. 2 seasons and 2 games ago’.

This is a selection of players used to make a specific point but it’s still alarming to see how many games the 31-year-old has missed for the Reds and in comparison to these Manchester City players.

We have our fair share of fragile and sturdy players within the squad but the injury crisis that has met Anfield in the opening two games of this campaign has been startling.

Focus will be on reducing the numbers of games that are missed by the former Bayern Munich man and by the rest of our stricken players, in the short and long-term future.

It’s hard to say this is a thing that has or will cost us Premier League titles but it’s certainly something that needs to be worked on, to reduce the number of games missed by everyone through injury.

You can view the Tweet about Thiago via Twitter user @IDONTM1SSCUH:

