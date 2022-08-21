“I can’t lie…” – Mo Salah on the prospect of becoming Liverpool’s eight highest goal scorer by scoring again at Old Trafford

Mo Salah is closing in on his 159th goal for the club which will lift him into outright eighth place in Liverpool’s list of all-time top scorers and it’s a feat he hopes to achieve against Manchester United.

Speaking with Premier League Productions (via the club’s website), the 30-year-old spoke about the potential of scoring the prestigious goal: “I know about the records, for sure, I can’t lie. But I’m just trying to really make the team win games.

“It’s not just about my record – it’s just about I want the team to win the Premier League and Champions League this season.”

READ MORE: “I’m not massively worried about Salah” – Mark Goldbridge’s comments about Mo Salah revisited ahead of our return to Old Trafford

Now that the Egyptian King has signed his new contract at Anfield, he will have every feat and record in his sights and will hope that his goals can lead to plenty more silverware for the team too.

Since the new deal has been signed, we have seen a seemingly less selfish No.11 in our team and his assists have already come in handy for the first two games of the campaign.

The ultimate goal will always be team success and the better that the former Roma man performs, the better chance there is of that occurring.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Let’s hope that he can score his second, third, fourth, and as many more as possible, goals of the season in the game at Old Trafford and help deliver our first victory of the campaign.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong