“I’m not massively worried about Salah” – Mark Goldbridge’s comments about Mo Salah revisited ahead of our return to Old Trafford

Liverpool are readying themselves to meet Manchester United once again at Old Trafford and comments from last year’s Mo Salah have been revisited.

Ahead of the game where Jurgen Klopp’s side went on to win 5-0, YouTuber Mark Goldbridge stated: “I’m not massively worried about Salah”.

READ MORE: Mo Salah on how his ‘life changed’ when he first scored Manchester United and why he is ‘excited about the game’ at Old Trafford

These ended up being quite fateful words for the fan of United, as our Egyptian King went on to score a hat-trick against them.

Let’s hope history can repeat itself and that we can show that Luke Shaw is no match to our No.11.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

You can watch the clip of Goldbridge’s comments about Salah via @PassLikeThiago on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong