Liverpool set to find out our Champions League group stage opponents this week, as we plan our route to Istanbul in May

Liverpool are hoping to reach a second Champions League final is as many years and we are set to find out our group stage opponents in this upcoming week.

As reported on the club’s website: ‘Liverpool will discover their opponents in the 2022-23 Champions League group stage on Thursday August 25.

‘The Reds are in pot two for the draw, meaning they will face one club from each of pots one, three and four. Sides from the same country are not eligible to meet in the pool phase’.

READ MORE: ‘Very important’ Naby Keita update as ‘talks have stopped’ in Liverpool contract negotiations because ‘he wants to play regularly’

The draw is set to take place in the same location as this year’s final, Istanbul, and will hopefully plan out a route for us to return to the scene of our 2005 heroics.

This year’s competition will be slightly different though, because of the winter World Cup that is going to be hosted in Qatar, with all the group games taking place in an eight-week period and they will be concluded by the beginning of November.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Come the next draw for the Round of 16 on the 7th of November, let’s hope that Jurgen Klopp’s side will have successfully booked their place in the knockout rounds of the competition and that we can look to add to our six European Cups that produly sit in the Anfield trophy room.

If you haven’t already listened to the words of our boss, get your hotels booked in Turkey and let’s back the Reds once again!

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong