Mo Salah admits that he is ‘really crazy’ about the ‘small details’ in football and hopes that it gives him the edge on the pitch

Mo Salah is preparing to face Manchester United and will be hoping that he can help Liverpool record the first victory of the season, at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via the club’s website) the 30-year-old said: “I’m really focused on small details because I think small details, at the end of the day, are going to make a huge difference between players.

“So on the details I really try to ask about everything and have all the details. Not just in the game, even outside – food, drink, hydration, sleep, time, everything. I’m really crazy and particular about that because I think it has made a huge difference.”

Football is all about the small margins and it’s clear that our Egyptian King believes that he can get the edge over his opponents by focusing on what he does off the pitch, in order to get the advantage on it.

Last year saw our No.11 bagging himself a hat-trick at the home of our old rivals and he will hope that he can replicate that feat again in our next match.

It’s certainly not a forgone conclusion and with both teams striving for their first win of the campaign, there’s plenty of pressure on both to perform.

If one man is likely to get a result in the pressure though, it’s the former Roma man and he will be doing all he can to perform at one of the greatest stages of all – once again.

Fingers crossed the game ends with a positive result for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and that our forward can score for the second (third, fourth and fifth) time in this stuttering season so far.

