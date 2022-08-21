Mo Salah on how his ‘life changed’ when he first scored Manchester United and why he is ‘excited about the game’ at Old Trafford

Mo Salah is preparing to face Manchester United and will be hoping that he can replicate his performance of last season and score another hat-trick at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via the club’s website) the 30-year-old said: “It’s a big game and I’m always excited about the game.

“Two years ago everybody was saying, ‘You never scored against United’ so life changed. But it’s always like this in my mind: I’m trying to score goals to help the team win games and get points – that’s the most important thing.”

Scoring in a fixture of this magnitude will always secure plenty of headlines and column inches, with our Egyptian King looking to put his name in lights once again.

Last year saw our No.11 bagging himself a hat-trick at the home of our old rivals and he will hope that he can replicate that feat again in our next match.

It’s certainly not a forgone conclusion though and with both teams striving for their first win of the campaign, there’s plenty of pressure on both to perform.

If one man is likely to get a result in the pressure though, it’s the former Roma attacker and he will be doing all he can to perform at one of the greatest stages of all – once again.

Fingers crossed the game ends with a positive result for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and that our forward can score for the second (third, fourth and fifth) time in this stuttering season so far.

