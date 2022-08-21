‘Very important’ Naby Keita update as ‘talks have stopped’ in Liverpool contract negotiations because ‘he wants to play regularly’

Naby Keita has seen himself the focus of much speculation, as news of a stalled contract negotiation and worries about playing time have circulated online.

Despite Jurgen Klopp publicly denying any truth in the rumours over an unsettled midfielder in his ranks, they won’t go away and there has been a further update from sources in Germany.

As Tweeted by Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg: ‘Very important game against @ManUtd regarding his plans in this transfer window. Nothing has changed. #LFC wants to extend, Klopp wants him to stay. But talks have stopped, an agreement is not in sight at this stage. He wants to play regularly’.

It’s a strange situation to be in, with our manager claiming there is 0.0% truth in the rumours about the Guinean leaving but these repeated updates from Germany won’t stop circulating.

Our No.8 doesn’t seem to be the first choice on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet, never mind in his midfield three, and that looks to be something that is causing an issue for the 27-year-old.

With just days remaining of this transfer window though, it seems highly unlikely that we would allow any player to leave the club and so these claims seem a little far off the mark.

It should be a simple decision for our supporters to back the manager and not the reports from abroad, in trusting that the player is happy – or at least happy enough to remain at the club throughout this summer window.

You can view the Keita update via @Plettigoal on Twitter:

Update #Keita: Very important game against @ManUtd regarding his plans in this transfer window. Nothing has changed. #LFC wants to extend, Klopp wants him to stay. But talks have stopped, an agreement is not in sight at this stage. He wants to play regularly. @SkySportDE 🇬🇳 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 21, 2022

