Wayne Rooney states ‘United will suffer an even worse result than their 5-0 defeat’ if they perform against Liverpool like they did against Brentford

Liverpool are set to travel to Manchester United in search of our first win in three games and Wayne Rooney has provided his worried prediction for the match.

Writing for The Times, the former Derby County boss said: “Play like they did against Brentford, and United will suffer an even worse result than their 5-0 defeat by Liverpool last season.

“I don’t expect that to happen, by the way — I can’t see United winning, but I believe there’ll be a reaction and they’ll lose by the odd goal, or even snatch a draw.”

It certainly won’t be an easy match against Erik ten Hag’s team and so Jurgen Klopp will ensure to prepare his players for a tough bout at Old Trafford.

It’s been a really tough first two games in Manchester for the former Ajax coach and they will be out to bounce back from back-to-back losses.

We have lost just one of our past 12 Premier League games against our old rivals and they are winless in eight in this fixture, since a 2-1 victory in March 2018.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are looking to win three straight away league games against the side from up the M62 for the first time in our history, in a ground that has become our own theatre of dreams of late.

This is the first time both teams have faced each other within the first three games of a league campaign since 2013/14, when we managed to get a 1-0 win at Anfield thanks to a goal by Daniel Sturridge.

This is also the first ever top-flight meeting where both teams are winless coming into the match and we will be hoping to leave with our first victory.

