Patrice Evra claims Manchester United ‘will need a miracle’ to earn something against Liverpool but believes Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘don’t look ready’

Patrice Evra has claimed that Manchester United ‘need a miracle’ to take anything from tonight’s clash with Liverpool.

The Red Devils have lost both of their opening games this season and also lost their two fixtures against Jurgen Klopp’s side by a combined score of 9-0 last term.

The Frenchman did warn the Anfield outfit that United can ‘surprise’ them though and believes Liverpool aren’t at the level of their title-rivals Manchester City.

“Against Liverpool we will need a miracle,” Evra told Betfair, as quoted by Stretty News. “The only positive thing is Liverpool haven’t won a game yet, so they also don’t look ready yet.

“I think since [Sadio] Mane left, there’s a big gap there. Mane was as important as [Mohamed] Salah for the team. Klopp has to adapt the team in a different way.

“United can surprise everyone but it’s going to be tough. Maybe this match can boost the players confidence. Liverpool are not at the level of Man City at the moment, and I know they will get back.”

Ten Hag’s side have been northing short of woeful so far this season.

They were defeated 2-1 by Brighton on the opening weekend and then were embarrassed by Brentford 4-0 last weekend.

Liverpool themselves are without a win this season too so will head into the game with extra motivation.

Klopp will be without a number of his star men for the trip to Old Trafford with Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip just some of those currently on the treatment table.

We showed glimpses of our quality against Fulham and Crystal Palace but conceding the first goal is becoming a slight concern for the team.

An early start is needed to help silence the angry crowd inside the ground and send us on our way to our first three points of the season.

