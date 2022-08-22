(Video) Lisandro Martinez prevents embarrassing Bruno Fernandes own goal as Liverpool go agonisingly close to equaliser at Old Trafford

In what has been a somewhat lacklustre performance for Liverpool during the first half of their clash with Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp’s side came extremely close to finding an equaliser just before the interval.

Jadon Sancho put Erik ten Hag’s side ahead early on with a composed finish with the hosts sitting deep and attempting to frustrate Liverpool from then on.

The visitors have huffed and puffed and created a number of decent opportunities during the opening 45 but are yet to really test David De Gea.

In the 41st minute James Milner’s powerful header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner looked to be heading wide before Bruno Fernandes’ attempted clearance sliced towards his own goal.

Fortunately for United Lisandro Martinez was on the goal line and prevented an own goal with the ball striking him on the chest.

A big second half performance is needed from Liverpool to ensure they avoid their first defeat of the season.

You can watch a clip of United’s lucky escape below via r/reddevils on Reddit