(Video) Liverpool fan Aaronson emulates Firmino to punish Mendy howler in Chelsea humbling

Brenden Aaronson got off the mark for Leeds United on the third time of asking as Jesse Marsch’s men put Chelsea to the sword with a 3-0 win at Elland Road.

The American – who is a self-proclaimed Liverpool fan (as reported by Goal) – handed the hosts the lead after the half-hour mark, pickpocketing Edouard Mendy in the six-yard box with some aggressive pressing Jurgen Klopp would have been proud of.

To top it all off, the 21-year-old emulated a current beloved figure in Bobby Firmino with a no-look goal from close range.

Able to feature on the right of front-three and as an attacking midfielder, we’ve no doubt many will be keeping a very close eye on the former RB Salzburg star after his latest outing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

MENDY! 😲 The Chelsea goalkeeper has had a shocker and Brenden Aaronson pounces to give Leeds United the lead! 😮 pic.twitter.com/BhFGost0gT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2022