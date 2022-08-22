(Video) Carragher may have just exposed Van Dijk biggest flaw that’s stopping him from being perfect – could have cost Liverpool at Old Trafford

It would seem perhaps a little harsh to put all the blame for Liverpool’s first league defeat of the season on Virgil van Dijk’s shoulders.

Yet, James Milner’s furious reaction after Jadon Sancho’s opener at Old Trafford does go some way in supporting Jamie Carragher’s point about the No.4’s unwillingness at times to put his body on the line when necessary.

The 31-year-old saw an effort from the former Borussia Dortmund winger go past him, beating Alisson Becker and inspiring pandemonium in the stands.

As the former Reds defender was right to point out, of course, the former Southampton man is about as flawless a centre-half as you’re going to get in the modern game and we certainly wouldn’t want to see the Dutchman going to floor on a regular basis for the sake of it.

courtesy of Sky Sports

🗣 "You can't just stand there!" @Carra23 has question marks about Virgil van Dijk's defending pic.twitter.com/f7aq6vAvtv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022