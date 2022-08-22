‘Horrible gamble’ ‘Season too far’ – Commentators join forces in calling out Klopp’s Liverpool midfield selection

A handful of commentators pitched in with their thoughts on James Milner on Twitter after a somewhat disappointing first-half from Liverpool at Old Trafford.

James Pearce was joined by Declan Carr in calling for Jurgen Klopp to withdraw the veteran Englishman in favour of bringing on the club’s specialist holding midfielder Fabinho.

Fabinho on for Milner at HT surely. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 22, 2022

Beginning to feel like a season too far for James Milner. At least on major minutes. — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) August 22, 2022

Milner off for Fabinho asap… a horrible gamble by Klopp that has not paid off at all — Declan Carr (@Declancarr96) August 22, 2022

The Reds find themselves a goal down at the time of writing having allowed the Red Devils to walk through their midfield for much of the first-half of action.

We at the Empire of the Kop would expect our German tactician to make at least one change at the break to address what was a disasterclass of a first-half outing in Manchester.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate that a long injury list will be taking its toll on a squad that played 63 games last season across all competitions (not counting international commitments), it’s simply not a performance that will fly with much of the fanbase and rightly so.

