Erik ten Hag reflects on Liverpool and Manchester United’s pre-season game in Thailand ahead of Premier League meeting

Erik ten Hag has referenced the meeting between Liverpool and Manchester United in Thailand, as part of his pre-match words on the Premier League meeting between the two teams.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game at Old Trafford (via Liverpool’s club website) the Dutchman said: “We know that tonight’s game will pose a bigger test than our recent pre-season encounter with Liverpool in Thailand, but it is a challenge that has to motivate the players.

“This is a fixture that the world stops to watch, so we all know that we will have to battle in each second to get the result we want.”

There aren’t many people who would have expected that Jurgen Klopp’s side would have come out with just two points from our first two games of the campaign, following draws away to Fulham and at home to Crystal Palace.

Thankfully though, Erik ten Hag has had a much worse start than ourselves and losing both of his opening matches will mean that the Old Trafford side have very fragile confidence ahead of the match.

It’s up to us to play on that and use our recent form against our old rivals to our advantage, ignoring a below par start to the season and remembering what we have done well in the past few years.

The Reds are looking to win three straight away league games against the side from up the M62 for the first time in our history, in a ground that has become our own theatre of dreams of late.

This is the first time both teams have faced each other within the first three games of a league campaign since 2013/14, when we managed to get a 1-0 win at Anfield thanks to a goal by Daniel Sturridge.

This is also the first ever top-flight meeting where both teams are winless coming into the match and we will be hoping to leave with our first victory.

