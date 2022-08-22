Fabinho admits he ‘heard about Bellingham’ links this summer and speaks about the Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Liverpool have had a long-running link with Jude Bellingham this summer and the rumours have got so big that Fabinho has now had his say on the midfielder.

The Brazilian was talking with the written press ahead of the match against Manchester United and said: “I heard about Bellingham because he is young and a really good player but he didn’t come. It is normal.

“Liverpool is a big club and wants to keep fighting with the best so it is normal that they will buy new players.”

It’s a big sign of how widespread this story has become, with the No.3 obviously keeping tabs on Anfield transfer rumours like the rest of us this summer.

In truth, little is actually revealed by the 28-year-old but he clearly isn’t worried about players coming in to play alongside him in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield and will be expecting a move to be made in the coming windows.

The Borussia Dortmund man will be one of the most hotly touted transfers in world football and if we want to bring him to Merseyside, it won’t be an easy feat at all.

However, it’s clear that we are ready to try and bring the England international in on a big money deal but it just hasn’t been possible for this to work in this summer – as his parent club are not willing to sell.

We must now all wait and see what happens, as it becomes increasingly likely we won’t do any further business in the coming weeks but may well do in January or next year.

You can view Fabinho's comments about Bellingham via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter:

