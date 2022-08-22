(Video) ‘I’d still take him at United’ – Mark Goldbridge issues Darwin Nunez prediction

Posted by
(Video) ‘I’d still take him at United’ – Mark Goldbridge issues Darwin Nunez prediction

Mark Goldbridge has shared his thoughts on Darwin Nunez following the £64m man’s move to Liverpool in the summer.

The YouTube personality has tipped the Uruguayan international to be a success under Jurgen Klopp following a failed attempt from Manchester United to beat their league rivals to the former Benfica star.

The 23-year-old started life in the famous red shirt impressively with two goals and an assist from his opening two appearances before a sending-off at Anfield handed the striker a nightmare introduction in front of the Kop.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LivEchoLFC:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top