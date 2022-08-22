‘I’ll admit…’ – Fabio Aurelio reflects on his Old Trafford free-kick 14 years ago and what it meant to beat Manchester United

Ahead of our return to Old Trafford in the Premier League, Fabio Aurelio has been looking back at one of the most famous goals to have been scored in this fixture.

Coming during the 4-1 victory during the 2008/09 season, our Brazilian dispatched a brilliant free-kick to put the score at 3-1 to Rafa Benitez’s side.

Writing in his column for the club website, the 42-year-old reflected on the famous finish: ‘Of course, one of my best memories as a Red was playing and scoring in our 4-1 win at United during 2008-09.

READ MORE: Liverpool set to find out our Champions League group stage opponents this week, as we plan our route to Istanbul in May

‘I’ll admit, I do find myself watching my free-kick from time to time – how couldn’t you? I didn’t score many in my career, so those big ones are always on your mind. It’s impossible for them not to be.

‘It was very important for me to score that day, especially in that moment of the game. The fans seem to remember it, too, which is really nice and I’m very grateful for’.

It’s a nice image for our fans to think of our former left-back sat at home and getting the urge to watch the goal the sickened Alex Ferguson and everyone attached to the club that day.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The magnitude of that result was that we didn’t think we would go and get another big win at the home of our old rivals for many years, last season proved that they are becoming a little more of a regular occurrence now.

We can only hope that Jurgen Klopp’s side can keep up their good run of form in this tie and that we can get ourselves a big victory and an important first three points of the campaign.

If we manage to win a free-kick in similar range to where the man who made 134 appearances for the Reds scored from, it won’t just be us reminiscing about that amazing goal scored nearly 14 years ago.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong