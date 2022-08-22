‘Dysfunctional midfield’ ‘Big problems’ – Journalists queue up to rip apart Liverpool’s dismal display at Old Trafford

It’s a rare moment when fans and commentators are in perfect harmony over the reality that, had Mo Salah’s late effort led to a dramatic equaliser and share of the spoils, most, if not all, would agree that Liverpool’s performance was far from deserving of taking anything away from Old Trafford.

Neil Jones was joined by a host of fellow journalists in criticising the quality of the Reds’ outing in Manchester, which far from met the standards expected of the FA Cup holders.

FULL TIME Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool A chastening night for the Reds, who were second best in terms of aggression, belief and threat all night. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 22, 2022

Full time: Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool. Liverpool lose their first Premier League game since December. Ten Hag's men do a number on their visitors. The underwhelming start just became a really poor one. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) August 22, 2022

FT: United 2 #LFC 1: Salah's late goal in vain as Liverpool suffer their first PL defeat since Dec 2021. Didn't deserve anything. Only got themselves to blame. Worst start to a season for 10 years. Big problems in all departments. 2pts out of a possible nine. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 22, 2022

A game Liverpool deserved nothing from, which was among their worst performances in recent years. They went through the motions, made a flood of foolish decisions, and were left exposed by a largely dysfunctional midfield that offered more problems than protection or creativity. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 22, 2022

The Merseysiders attracted a great deal of critique for the lack of presence shown in midfield as the hosts outran and largely outworked their opponents in the middle of the park.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp jokingly wrings Bruno Fernandes’ neck after full-time whistle in response to childish antics

A decision not to start Fabinho after his poor first couple of showings against Fulham and Crystal Palace ultimately backfired for the 55-year-old’s men as struggled to assert any kind of control in the middle of the park throughout proceedings.

When a change did come, with Klopp swapping Jordan Henderson for the Brazilian international, it was far too late to make a definitive impact, though we did come close to levelling the scoreline after Mo Salah’s headed effort provided some hope of a third draw in as many games.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go