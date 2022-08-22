‘Dysfunctional midfield’ ‘Big problems’ – Journalists queue up to rip apart Liverpool’s dismal display at Old Trafford

Posted by
‘Dysfunctional midfield’ ‘Big problems’ – Journalists queue up to rip apart Liverpool’s dismal display at Old Trafford

It’s a rare moment when fans and commentators are in perfect harmony over the reality that, had Mo Salah’s late effort led to a dramatic equaliser and share of the spoils, most, if not all, would agree that Liverpool’s performance was far from deserving of taking anything away from Old Trafford.

Neil Jones was joined by a host of fellow journalists in criticising the quality of the Reds’ outing in Manchester, which far from met the standards expected of the FA Cup holders.

The Merseysiders attracted a great deal of critique for the lack of presence shown in midfield as the hosts outran and largely outworked their opponents in the middle of the park.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp jokingly wrings Bruno Fernandes’ neck after full-time whistle in response to childish antics

A decision not to start Fabinho after his poor first couple of showings against Fulham and Crystal Palace ultimately backfired for the 55-year-old’s men as struggled to assert any kind of control in the middle of the park throughout proceedings.

When a change did come, with Klopp swapping Jordan Henderson for the Brazilian international, it was far too late to make a definitive impact, though we did come close to levelling the scoreline after Mo Salah’s headed effort provided some hope of a third draw in as many games.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top