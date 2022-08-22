Jurgen Klopp confirms Joel Matip is ruled out for “three weeks, four weeks” after “strange” training ground injury

Liverpool’s injury list is far too large for what anyone attached to the club would want to see and Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Joel Matip’s absence from the squad.

Speaking with the media (via This is Anfield), the 55-year-old said: “Joel now, that was strange as well

“How it happened, didn’t feel anything in training, walked in then said ‘yeah, there is something’ and then out for, I don’t know, three weeks, four weeks, whatever.”

READ MORE: Manchester United ‘cancel planned pre-match meeting’ ahead of expectations of ‘big’ protests at Old Trafford

It’s not great to hear that our No.32 is set to be sidelined for that amount of time and perhaps even more worrying that this injury occurred without any contact with anyone else.

These type of injuries can be the most worrying and can see players missing from action for several weeks at least, given the injury record of the defender too – that makes this all the more worrying.

It’s nice to be able to have a time frame for an injury though, with many of the players currently on the treatment table still not being revealed as to how long they will be out for.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Let’s hope that the injury list doesn’t continue to grow from this time of the year and that we can be back to a full squad again soon.

When the list shrinks, let’s hope that brings with it some better results on the pitch and that we can start picking up consistent victories once again.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong