(Video) Klopp laughs as Keane revisits old ‘sloppy’ argument with LFC boss in hilarious exchange

Roy Keane had Jurgen Klopp and his fellow Sky Sports commentators in bits at the joking suggestion that Liverpool had been ‘sloppy’ in recent weeks.

The former Manchester United midfielder was referring back to a prior war of words between himself and the German over the quality of our performance in 3-1 win over Arsenal back in 2020.

Whilst the Fulham performance was disappointing for a number of reasons, we have to be encouraged by the display, if not the result, put on against Crystal Palace, which is hopefully a good indication of how we’ll look to go about our business at Old Trafford.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Klopp: "We played 1 very bad game" Keane: "Have you been sloppy?" Great call back to Keane's clash with Klopp in 2020! 😂 pic.twitter.com/NVQ49DEULG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022