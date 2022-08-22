(Video) Klopp jokingly wrings Bruno Fernandes’ neck after full-time whistle in response to childish antics

Bruno Fernandes’ frustrating antics throughout Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United didn’t go unnoticed by Jurgen Klopp who had more than a few words to say to the midfielder after the full-time whistle.

The German manager jokingly gripped the back of the Portuguese international’s neck in response to the player’s efforts to run down the clock and ensure victory for Erik ten Hag’s outfit.

It’s a start that leaves the hosts with a renewed sense of optimism about their season and the Reds questioning where things went wrong in a fixture that represented a perfect chance to cut the deficit to Manchester City following their 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

Jurgen Klopp can't hide his feelings towards Bruno Fernandes 😅 pic.twitter.com/7Gdop1IeUM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022