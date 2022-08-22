Liverpool team news confirmed: Keita not in the squad & Fabinho dropped as three changes made for Manchester United visit

Last time Liverpool faced off against Manchester United at Old Trafford, hundreds of fans online mocked scenes of Red Devils supporters exiting the stadium in their droves in response to the hammering received.

There likely won’t be a repeat of such a dramatic scoreline again in Manchester, especially with Erik ten Hag’s men said to have been galvanised by news of Casemiro’s switch away from the Spanish capital.

Still, the hosts arguably find themselves entering the tie still as underdogs in light of their horrific start to the campaign, coming off the back of a 4-0 humbling dished out by Brentford.

Alisson Becker is unsurprisingly the man named in goal behind a centre-back partnership of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk – a combination not seen for 22 months.

Harvey Elliott holds on to his spot in the midfield but it’s otherwise all change in the middle of the park as Jordan Henderson and James Milner return to the starting-XI.

Replacing a suspended Darwin Nunez following the Uruguayan striker’s momentary lapse of judgement in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, Bobby Firmino starts in his place and is flanked by Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Any surprises there, Reds? 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/DCpXheW5Hw — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 22, 2022

