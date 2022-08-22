(Video) Man Utd fans chant ‘murderers’ whilst launching projectiles at falsely suspected Liverpool team coach during Glazer protest

A number of Manchester United fans could be heard engaging in chants of ‘murderers’ ahead of the upcoming visit of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The bus, which was falsely suspected to be the Reds’ team coach, was subjected to inexcusable chants with footage shared online clearly showing projectiles being hurled in its direction.

Whilst we’re all for fans creating an atmosphere, the scenes below rather contrast with the aims of the protest being conducted, not to mention making it difficult for the visiting fanbase to throw their support behind them.

It should be remembered, of course, that some members of our own support were foolish enough to engage in similar behaviour previously with an opposition team coach – such behaviour on either side is unnacceptable.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of footage shared on Twitter by @dansheldonsport:

Supporters throwing cans of beer at a coach followed by chants of “murderers”. @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/NrOSpubTbA — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) August 22, 2022