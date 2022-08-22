Manchester United ‘cancel planned pre-match meeting’ ahead of expectations of ‘big’ protests at Old Trafford

Manchester United supporters are planning to protest against their owners ahead of the match against Liverpool and there have been some worries of the events spoiling the match.

Two seasons ago we saw this fixture being called off because of similar actions outside Old Trafford and now it looks as though there are some concerns of this happening again.

As reported by Liam Corless from the Manchester Evening News: ‘United cancel planned pre-match meeting at the Lowry at short notice due to security fears. United security staff expecting tonight’s protest to be ‘a big one”.

It’s good that there have been some plans made to counteract these planned protests and this should mean that it is less likely to result in the game being postponed.

If the police and match day staff are prepared for the events to take place, that should mean that they can ensure that nothing sinister happens that could affect the match itself.

After a lot of preparation from Jurgen Klopp and his players though, they will be focused on managing to be able to play the fixture and get our first win of the season.

The dream result would be a repeat of last campaign with a Mo Salah hat-trick and a 5-0 victory over our old rivals and let’s hope we can watch those events play out on the pitch.

You can view the update on the Manchester United protests via @liamcorless on Twitter:

Exclusive: United cancel planned pre-match meeting at the Lowry at short notice due to security fears. United security staff expecting tonight's protest to be 'a big one' #mufc https://t.co/ryHirmUOT6 — Liam Corless (@liamcorless) August 22, 2022

