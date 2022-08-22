Paul Merson suggests 19-year-old midfielder could play striker for Liverpool at Old Trafford

Paul Merson has suggested that Fabio Carvalho could be handed a chance to impress for Liverpool in the forward line against Manchester United.

The Merseysiders are set to take on the Red Devils in gameweek three, needing a win at Old Trafford to cut the deficit between themselves and Manchester City down to two points.

“With Roberto Firmino injured and Darwin Nunez suspended, they have no one to come off the bench and make an impact as a substitute,” the former Arsenal star told Sportskeeda.

“I have no clue who is going to play up front with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

“Maybe young Fabio Carvalho will get thrown into the fray at Old Trafford?”

The former Fulham Academy graduate has greatly impressed during pre-season, though has been overlooked in the midfield and the left-flank of the front-three in favour of Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz respectively.

Though we can more than appreciate our No.28’s eye for goal in light of the attacking midfielder amassing 11 goals in 38 appearances for Marco Silva’s men last term, entrusting the youngster with the centre-forward spot would be a step too far.

With Bobby Firmino back available, we’d certainly expect the Brazilian to lead the line for us in the absence of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Carvalho’s time in the first-XI will come, though we’d imagine that the coaching team view the teenager as more of an alternative for Luis Diaz at this current point in time.

It’s possible Merson was thinking of shifting things about, of course, and perhaps pushing one of our Colombian international or Salah central, though that may involve far too much disruption to the forward line.

