Naby Keita’s Old Trafford absence explained as rumours circulate over a transfer departure and injury concerns

Naby Keita’s name has been surrounded in plenty of transfer speculation of late and now his absence from the team sheet at Old Trafford has been confirmed, this will only continue.

Reports in Germany have claimed that our midfielder wants to move away from the club in search for more football but he hasn’t been handed it against Manchester United.

However, his absence has now been confirmed by James Pearce from The Athletic who Tweeted: ‘Naby Keita injured. Not fit for selection tonight. More frustration for him on the back of the illness that ruled him out of the opener v Fulham’.

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag reflects on Liverpool and Manchester United’s pre-season game in Thailand ahead of Premier League meeting

This is either very bad timing for our No.8 or very convenient that he has been taken out of the spotlight, if these transfer rumours are to be believed.

Despite all of this though, it’s hard to know what more Jurgen Klopp can do to end these rumours being spread as he repeatedly has confirmed that the Guinean is not going to leave the club this summer.

One major issue of the former RB Leipzig man is that he is so often unavailable to play consistently and that we can’t trust him with a run of fixtures, making this injury even more easy to believe.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

There will be many using this squad selection as a clear indicator that the 27-year-old is set to leave the club but we should trust the manager, there would be little reason to leave him out the squad other than through injury.

No doubt this won’t be the last story about him in the final days of the summer transfer window though.

You can view the update on Keita’s fitness via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

Naby Keita injured. Not fit for selection tonight. More frustration for him on the back of the illness that ruled him out of the opener v Fulham. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 22, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong