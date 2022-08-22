Rebeca Tavares’ single emoji summing up Liverpool’s performance v Man Utd is how every Reds fan feels

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season against Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight and Fabinho’s wife Rebeca Tavares has summed up the Reds’ performance with one single emoji.

Erik ten Hag’s side earned their first three points of the campaign after defeating the Merseysiders 2-1 and the result leaves the visitors 16th in the table after three games.

When asked to summarise Liverpool’s performance in one word, Tavares simply replied ‘🤯’.

It’s safe to say that our No. 3’s partner is not the only one that’s feeling mind blown at the moment because it was such a lacklustre performance from the side.

Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott are arguably the only two players that deserve some praise from their Old Trafford showing with the rest of the players looking dis-interested and showing no real fight.

Fabinho was named a substitute and replaced Jordan Henderson on the hour mark and although we had 70% off the ball, we rarely looked like threatening the United backline.

Mo Salah of course netted a consolation ten minutes from time but we were dominated all over the pitch and the Red Devils were deserved winners.

It’s concerning when you consider that we’ve now conceded the opening goal in each of our last seven Premier League games and we’re still searching for our first win of the season.

Next up is Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday – a reaction is needed.

🤯 — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) August 22, 2022