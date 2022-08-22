Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd just handed major confidence boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Manchester United squad have been handed a confidence boost following news of the completed deal for Real Madrid’s Casemiro.

The Brazilian won’t feature for the Red Devils in their upcoming league clash with Liverpool, though the potential uplift after a disappointing start to the campaign can’t be ignored.

“It’s been a nightmare start to the season for United – I can say that the mood was really sad at the beginning of last week, but the Casemiro deal helped to regain confidence and smiles in the group,” the Italian reporter told Caught Offside.

The transfer in question could rise to £70m for the 30-year-old’s services – a move his former manager, Carlo Ancelotti, gave his blessing to despite admitting to being somewhat baffled by his protege’s decision-making.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have their own motivation for a result in Manchester after incumbent champions Manchester City suffered their first draw of the campaign in a thrilling six-goal tie.

It opens room for us to then close what was once, according to some commentators, a near insurmountable gap despite the early stage of the season.

We won’t be expecting to roll Erik ten Hag’s men as we did in our prior visit, however, as we’re sure Jurgen Klopp will make abundantly clear to his players ahead of the visit.

