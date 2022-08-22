(Video) Mo Salah pounces from close range to hand LFC a lifeline & overtake Steven Gerrard with late Old Trafford goal

Mo Salah handed Liverpool a lifeline in their clash with Manchester United, scoring late in the second-half to cut the Red Devils’ lead in half and secure his status as the leading goalscorer (10) in all competitions against Manchester United, overtaking Steven Gerrard (nine).

The Egyptian international pounced with a perfectly-timed header deep in our opponents’ box as the ball fell conveniently for him after David de Gea parried Fabio Carvalho’s effort.

It left Liverpool with a great deal to do in a limited amount of time, at the time of writing, though was a much-needed reprieve for Jurgen Klopp’s men after a mainly disappointing display in Manchester.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

