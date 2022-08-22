(Video) VAR injustice as Stones goes unpunished for penalty box clattering of Schar in 3-3 Man City draw

Fabian Schar and Newcastle were the subjects of some considerable misfortune with one refereeing call (or rather, a lack of one) during the pulsating 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

John Stones floored the No.5 with an aerial challenge in the Sky Blues’ penalty box, failing to contact the ball following a threatening overhead pass from Miguel Almirion.

It’s possible VAR merely viewed the event as a minor footballing incident, though it’s difficult to see how a challenge in the box that fails to win the ball is a fair or legal one.

The on-field referee has a great view of the incident and deems it not a foul by the honest, hard-working, English John Stones, and therefore it cannot be a foul #askPeterWalton #NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/YOmv82PEDP — Let's bring in Peter Walton (@BringInPeterWal) August 21, 2022