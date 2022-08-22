(Video) Several laughing United fans clearly heard chanting ‘murderers’ and throwing cans at what they think is the LFC team bus in new footage

Manchester United fans can be sadly heard mocking Liverpool supporters with chants of ‘murderers’ in a new piece of footage shared on Twitter.

A prior piece published by Empire of the Kop showed those involved in the protest against the Glazers pelting a coach that was suspected to be carrying Jurgen Klopp’s men with cans and projectiles.

With those involved calling on support for their cause – one Reds fans could sympathise with given our own previously unpleasant experience with the disaster duo of Tom Hicks and George Gillet – it’s difficult to comprehend how those involved think such behaviour will inspire the desired response beyond the borders of Manchester.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @StephenConlon7: