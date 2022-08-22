‘Many thanks you idiots’ – Coach United fans chanted ‘murderers’ & threw cans at was carrying young Man Utd supporters

The organisation responsible for transporting a ‘group of kids’ to Liverpool’s upcoming visit to Old Trafford, Beeline VIP Coaches, has responded to footage shared online of one of its buses being pelted with projectiles by Manchester United fans.

Those involved had mistakenly taken the vehicle for the Reds team bus, showering it with chants of ‘murderers’ and cans, though @BeelineVIPcoach has since confirmed in a tweet that it was actually young Red Devils fans inside.

Many thanks you idiots, we were bringing a group of kids to the game (Manchester United Fans) all we’re frightened to death) where we’re the @gmpolice when we needed you to keep the coach and kids safe ??? @mufcMPB @dansheldonsport @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/93ayHxcQ0o — Beeline VIP Coaches (@BeelineVIPcoach) August 22, 2022

Supporters turned up in their droves to protest against the ownership of the Glazer family prior to the gameweek three clash between Erik ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp’s men with the former finding themselves second to last in the Premier League table as things stand.

One can only imagine how frightening the scenes of aggression must have been for those inside the coach ahead of what was supposed to be a pleasant experience for young fans attending the game.

We can only hope that a swift and effective investigation is conducted looking into the poor behaviour caught on camera on a day where United fans should have looked to set a positive example whilst demonstrating against their unpopular ownership.

