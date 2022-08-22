(Image) Crucial VAR change cost Liverpool draw at Old Trafford; Rashford goal would have been ruled out in 2020/21 – ESPN FC editor explains

Dale Johnson clarified that the decision to award Marcus Rashford a lead-doubling goal before half-time was correct.

The ESPN editor noted that the inclusion of tolerance levels meant that some leeway was given in favour of the attacker despite it appearing to be a close call for the VAR operators at Stockley Park.

Regardless, it has to be emphasised that Liverpool did very little to deserve anything from the visit to Old Trafford, delivering a lacklustre performance that will have the coaching staff asking serious questions behind the scenes.

You can catch the tweet and image below, courtesy of @DaleJohnsonESPN:

Marcus Rashford was onside for Manchester United's second goal due to the tolerance level which was added to VAR offside last summer. Would have been offside in 2020-21. When a player is onside due to tolerance level one green line is shown, drawn to the defender. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/3SRpOPX7fN — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) August 22, 2022