(Image) Crucial VAR change cost Liverpool draw at Old Trafford; Rashford goal would have been ruled out in 2020/21 – ESPN FC editor explains

Dale Johnson clarified that the decision to award Marcus Rashford a lead-doubling goal before half-time was correct.

The ESPN editor noted that the inclusion of tolerance levels meant that some leeway was given in favour of the attacker despite it appearing to be a close call for the VAR operators at Stockley Park.

Regardless, it has to be emphasised that Liverpool did very little to deserve anything from the visit to Old Trafford, delivering a lacklustre performance that will have the coaching staff asking serious questions behind the scenes.

