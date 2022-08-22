(Video) Bruno Fernandes’ embarrassing behaviour as Salah attempts to retrieve the ball from the back of United’s net

Mo Salah handed Liverpool a lifeline with a goal inside the final 10 minutes for the Reds and as the Egyptian King and Bobby Firmino attempted to grab the ball from the back of the net, Bruno Fernandes had other ideas.

The Portugal international rather bizarrely held onto the ball and wouldn’t let go of it whilst referee Michael Oliver just let the United man do what he wanted.

Our No. 11 did extremely well to remain calm and not lash out at Fernandes as many others would’ve done.

It’s rather bemusing as to why Oliver didn’t even decide to speak to the United No. 8, but are you really surprised?

You can watch the video of Fernandes’ childish antics below via @vinthfc on Twitter:

Bruno Fernandes is hilarious pic.twitter.com/6IR4qJciB9 — Vin (@vinthfc) August 22, 2022