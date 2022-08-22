(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo brutally ignores Jamie Carragher on Old Trafford sidelines ahead of Liverpool kick-off

Seeming want-away Cristiano Ronaldo was selected to start on the bench against Liverpool but still had time to see some of his old friends and rivals on the sidelines.

During the recording of the Sky Sports coverage for the game, the Manchester United No.7 ran over to say hello to Gary Neville and Roy Keane but was quick to walk past Jamie Carragher.

Our former defender was tring to hand the Portuguese forward a microphone so that he could speak with them but the 37-year-old just coldly walked past him, without even looking at him.

Following the interaction, the Bootle-born pundit had little to say other than acknowledging that he had been “Totally blanked!”.

You can watch the video of Carragher and Ronaldo’s awkward interaction via @footballdaily on Twitter:

Carra 🗣 "Totally blanked!" Dave 🗣 "Just like most people do." @Carra23 gets blanked by Ronaldo and @DavidJonesSky kicks him whilst he's down 😭 pic.twitter.com/b2tGH1vHhx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022

