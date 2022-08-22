(Video) “It’s not something personal with Sadio but…” – Mo Salah on competing with Mane and comparing goals and assists tallies

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have always been said to have had a long-running competition within the Liverpool team and the Egyptian King has been asked about the relationship with his former teammate.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 30-year-old said: “Sadio was a great player and he gave everything for the club…

“I never looked at it like a competition between me and Sadio, I always have a goal before the season and I just try to follow [it].

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp reveals that selling Naby Keita ‘is not possible’ but if he did leave ‘there would be a replacement’ brought in

“Even last season I was a few goals, a few assists above him but I was like, my target is above him and something different.

“It’s not something personal with Sadio but my goal before the season, I know what I want, I know what I want to achieve with the club individually and collectively – and I go for it”.

This does seem like a typical answer that we would expect from our No.11, it sounds more cut throat that it really is and he just has very high expectations of himself and the team.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

This doesn’t seem like a rivalry between two players, more a glimpse at the elite mentality of our top marksman.

You can watch the interview with Salah and his comments about Mane courtesy of Sky Sports (via Twitter user @KelleherSave):

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong