(Video) Enraged James Milner goes ballistic at Van Dijk over positioning for Sancho goal

Posted by
(Video) Enraged James Milner goes ballistic at Van Dijk over positioning for Sancho goal

James Milner cut a frustrated figure in the wake of Jadon Sancho’s opener against Liverpool.

The Englishman was seen remonstrating at Virgil van Dijk over his positioning as the Reds went down a goal early to the delight of the home crowd.

It was a poor start from Jurgen Klopp’s men, at the time of writing, with the visitors struggling to match the Red Devils’ energy and ferocity in the middle of the park.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top