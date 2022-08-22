(Video) Enraged James Milner goes ballistic at Van Dijk over positioning for Sancho goal

James Milner cut a frustrated figure in the wake of Jadon Sancho’s opener against Liverpool.

The Englishman was seen remonstrating at Virgil van Dijk over his positioning as the Reds went down a goal early to the delight of the home crowd.

It was a poor start from Jurgen Klopp’s men, at the time of writing, with the visitors struggling to match the Red Devils’ energy and ferocity in the middle of the park.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL:

That composure 🤤 Calm as you like from Jadon Sancho and Manchester United lead at Old Trafford! 💥 pic.twitter.com/7ZkB2jf1FO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022