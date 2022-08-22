(Video) Manchester United players surround the referee as the half-time whistle blows at Old Trafford

Manchester United entered the half-time break one goal ahead but were still upset enough to surround the referee, as he signalled the end of the first 45 minutes.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold receiving the ball in an advanced position and Jurgen Klopp’s side seemingly on the break though, if anyone was to be annoyed – it should have been us.

READ MORE: (Video) Cristiano Ronaldo brutally ignores Jamie Carragher on Old Trafford sidelines ahead of Liverpool kick-off

It seemed as though Erik ten Hag’s players were upset that Bruno Fernandes wasn’t awarded a free-kick late in the half but that didn’t justify their reaction.

Nice to see Michael Oliver had control of the situation though and handed out a grand total of zero yellow cards to the players that harassed him.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

You can watch the video of the Manchester United players via @footballdaily on Twitter:

Manchester United players surround the referee at half-time 🤔#MUFC go into the break 1-0 up against Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/MedIFI3x7J — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong