(Video) ‘If it wasn’t for…’ – Ian Wright makes x-rated Liverpool claim even Man City fans must agree with – opinion

Ian Wright was keen to bring the discussion back to Liverpool when invited to talk about Arsenal’s strong start to the English top-flight.

The former Gunners hitman made clear that, but for the Reds, Manchester City would run largely unopposed for the title year after year – a reality that’s hard to dispute given the points totals we’ve seen posted by the Sky Blues in the last four years alone.

Despite a poor start from the Merseysiders this term, a big result at Old Trafford will close the gap by two points to Pep Guardiola’s men, which would go some way to challenging the early naysayers.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Off The Ball (via @clee_If):

Hard to disagree with that! — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 22, 2022