Alisson laments one thing Liverpool ‘couldn’t do’ all game against Man Utd

Alisson Becker has admitted Liverpool struggle to ‘do everything to win’ and improve their performance during the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

The Reds were undone by an energetic Red Devils outfit that appeared comparatively more organised and aggressive at Old Trafford.

“We believe that we played in a few moments in the game better than them,” the former Roma shotstopper told the club’s official website.

“But in a game you have to do everything to win and to make better your performance – we couldn’t do that.

“We all agree that we must improve our performance. We have to be more consistent, we have to come back to the clean sheets again and we have to play better with the ball, making better choices – we all agree on that. This is what we are going to chase for the next game.”

To be completely fair to the visitors, however, there were some moments where they threatened to upset the order established with Mo Salah offering some hope of an equaliser after scoring late in the tie.

The result leaves Jurgen Klopp’s men languishing near the relegation zone in 16th after a far from ideal start to the campaign.

Whilst we can accept that there are significant factors playing into what is increasingly appearing to be a transitional season for us this year – including injuries and the replacement of Sadio Mane with Darwin Nunez – the start has been far from acceptable.

By Klopp’s own admission, a significant formation change to address concerns would be difficult whilst the likes of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez remain unavailable – likewise the absences of Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hardly help matters.

We can appreciate the next summer window having been identified as an ideal time to spend big on expanding the midfield, though if we continue to struggle it may look somewhat foolish to not address a dip in standards by investing at what seems to be an increasingly appropriate time.

