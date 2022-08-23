‘Don’t think people understand’ – Bundesliga commentator responds to Collymore’s ‘get Bellingham now’ call with Jadon Sancho reality check

It’s unsurprising to see how many fans online have called for Liverpool to correct their problems by signing a midfielder before the summer window shuts.

Responding to former Red Stan Collymore’s call for transfer activity, Bundesliga commentator Stefan Bienkowski issued a reality check on Twitter over the likely amount of money the Merseysiders would need to stump up to sign Jude Bellingham right now – double Jadon Sancho’s transfer fee, which work out as £146m.

I don’t think people understand just how much Dortmund value Bellingham. He’s got three years on his contract and is perfectly happy at Dortmund. Take what Man Utd paid for Jadon Sancho… and double it. https://t.co/IhZqGzmdmp — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) August 22, 2022

A fee of roughly £100m has been touted for next year, so it only makes sense that the asking price would be considerably higher at the moment, particularly after Borussia Dortmund just lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

We will eventually enjoy the return of a host of midfield options to calm our fears around the total dysfunction witnessed in the middle of the park in Manchester – four, to be precise, with Naby Keita returning to the sidelines alongside Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Still, it’s hard to ignore the fact that we could lose as many as three midfielders next summer and the average age then of the midfield that remains as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are both in their 30s.

The likes of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho will be exciting options in the years to come but we’re arguably lacking a man in the 24-28 age bracket who can make a difference right now for Liverpool.

