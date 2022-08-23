(Video) Carragher explains what Milner shouted at Van Dijk during heated on-pitch argument

Jamie Carragher explained that James Milner was frustrated with Virgil van Dijk not putting his body on the line to help prevent Jadon Sancho’s opening goal against Liverpool.

The midfielder lost patience with his Dutch teammate after spotting the jockeying away from the former Borussia Dortmund star in the box.

It has to be said, of course, that our reliable No.4 was not solely to blame as Trent Alexander-Arnold failed to track back to cover the run and assists of Anthony Elanga.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

James Milner is saying 'look at me!' 😡@Carra23 "I think Jamie Redknapp and Gary Neville have started something" 😂 pic.twitter.com/P91Y2DUe1t — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022