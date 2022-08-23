Jose Enrique can’t believe how awful key Liverpool star has been in every league game this season

Jamie Carragher was not alone in drawing attention to the poor performance of Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Former Red Jose Enrique also pitched in on Twitter after the loss to express his confusion at the Dutchman’s outings so far this term.

I don't know what's going on with vvd this season. The 3 games is been bad. Never seeing him playing like this for us pic.twitter.com/FsoT5VUatU — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) August 23, 2022

The Merseysiders are set to next take on newly-promoted Bournemouth this coming weekend with the Reds still searching for their first league win of the 2022/23 campaign.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: James Pearce says 29-year-old LFC star kept doing one thing to ‘infuriate’ Klopp during Man Utd defeat

There were plenty of poor performances to go around and all just as worthy of critique as the former Southampton man’s, though it’s hard to overlook his latest outing given how important a role Van Dijk plays in regulating the backline.

With both Trent Alexander-Arnold and the Breda-born centre-half’s heads dropping, there seemed a total lack of leadership in the backline when a commanding presence was required to stem the tide.

Whatever’s ailing our world-class defender – be it a hangover from our failed title and Champions League attempts or the constant changing of centre-back partners – we’ve no doubt it will be sorted in due time.

Van Dijk’s simply far too good of a defender to allow mediocrity to seep in on a consistent basis.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go